BROWNSVILLE, TX Juan Diego Munoz, Jr. affectionately known as Johnny, age ninety-one, of Brownsville, Texas entered into eternal rest on Sunday, the 8th of December 2019 at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville.
Johnny married Hilda Saldivar Munoz on the 26th of April 1953. He worked in transportation industry for most of his career and enjoyed time spent with his family and friends and was known to enjoy cutting the rug. His interests included camping, fishing, listening to a variety of music and watching old movies on TCM. Prior to entering civilian life, Johnny proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and undoubtedly loved his country. He always had an interest in his children's activities including Little League and High School Band Boosters, serving as Band Booster President for two years. Johnny dedicated many years to the Masons and International Shrines Association where he received numerous accolades and recognition for his service. He was a member and PM of Rio Grande Lodge 81 in Brownsville, Texas, a member of Al Amin Shrine, Past President of Rio Grande Shrine Club in La Feria, Texas, and was also a leader for many years of the Bedouin Band Shrine Unit. Additionally, he was a member of
Order of Eastern Star and Master Artisan in the Q.
Johnny was preceded in death by his loving wife of fifty-nine years, Hilda S. Munoz; parents, Juan Diego Munoz, Sr. and Paula G. Munoz; sisters, Maria C. Munoz Manzano and Maria Del Socorro Munoz Silguero; and brothers, Mariano Munoz and Leandro Munoz.
Johnny is survived by his son, Juan "Johnny" D. Munoz, III; daughter, Aissa M. Guzman (Robert); brother, Juan Onofre Munoz; three grandchildren Juan Cristobal "Cris" Carvajal, Anna Lisa "Annie" Noriega (Justin), and Rebecca Iman Carvajal (Zachary); nine great-grandchildren; and by numerous nephews and nieces.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, the 11th of December 2019 between the hours of three o'clock in the afternoon and nine o'clock at night, with the recitation of the holy rosary to begin at seven o'clock Wednesday evening within the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at ten o'clock in the morning on Thursday, the 12th of December 2019 at Immaculate Conception Cathedral at 1218 E. Jefferson Street, Brownsville, Texas 78520. Committal services will immediately follow the mass at Buena Vista Burial Park at 5 McDavitt Boulevard, Brownsville, Texas 78521. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the V.F.W. Post #2035.
Serving as pallbearers are Danny Coronado, Robert S. Guzman, Danny Manzano and Justin Noriega. Honorary pallbearers are Rene Contreras and Mariano Manzano, Jr.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Dec. 11, 2019