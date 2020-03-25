|
|
Brownsville, Francisco Juan Garcia, Jr. 48, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, at his residence in Brownsville.
Juan Franscisco Garcia Jr. a person with a huge heart, a very intelligent, hard worker, and a warrior. He loved to make friends anywhere he went and was loved by everyone. He would make jokes to make people laugh.
Jr. loved to go fishing and enjoyed being out at the boat ramp with his best friend Loy. He always had a smile on his face and was there for everyone who needed him. He will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by his father, Juan Francisco Garcia and his mother, Emma Guerra Garcia.
Left to cherish his memories are his brothers and sisters, George (Bertha) Garcia, Julio Garcia, Norma Garcia, Inelda (Cesar) Zuniga, Hilda (Rodolfo) Rodriguez; his nephews, Michael Garcia, Leandro Garcia, Gabriel Garcia, George Garcia, Rudy Rodriguez III, Aldo Garza, Nataly Garcia, Stacy Rodriguez, Tania Garcia, and Briana A. Garcia, and his best friend Eloisa Muñoz.
Due to current restrictions, the family will have a private ceremony with something more public in the future. The family thanks everyone for their support and outpouring of love.
For updates or to send condolences, please feel free to contact us at garzamemorialfh.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Garza Memorial Funeral Home, 1025 E. Jackson St. Brownsville, TX. (956) 542-5511.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Mar. 25, 2020