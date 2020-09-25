* Juan Gilberto "Pichie" Ramirez Perez 59, He was born in Matamoros, Tam, having lived in Brownsville, Texas for the last twenty years. His parents Mr. ALBERTO RAMIREZ AND Mrs. DOMINGA PEREZ, and those who preceded him in death like his siblings Herminia, Adolfo and his brother-in-law Jesus Hector Lozano.



His brothers José Angel, María Genoveva, Blanca Elisa, Matilde (Miguel Ortega), Juanita (Jesús Héctor Lozano RIP) Rosita (Javier Martínez) survive him, as well as his 33 nephews and numerous grandnieces and grandnephews who regret their departure towards Eternal Glory where we know.



Pichie was a VERY SPECIAL ANGEL who during his almost 60 years offered and received a lot of love and joy. He truly was a RAY of SUNSHINE, who had the opportunity to have in his arms his nephews and even the last grandchildren who enjoyed having them in his arms and caressing them with great tenderness.



He lived a life full of love and joy not only from family but by all those who met him, he enjoyed traveling by plane, Música Regional Mexicana and Mariachi, an excellent dancer, enjoyed good food in restaurants such as the Ultimo Taco in Matamoros, Garcia's Restaurant, Juanita's Mexican Restaurant, Luby's, Denny's and Camperos Restaurant.



Considered as a gentleman well dressed, distinguished, neat, cheerful and very correct in every way.



We will miss your joy and all the affection you gave us every moment. Your absence leaves a huge void in our hearts but we are comforted to know that if here on earth you were an ANGEL in the sky you are a SUPER ANGEL and that your LIGHT will shine BRIGHTER on all of us Forever.



Rest in Peace "Amadísimo Pichie". You will always live in our Hearts.



Pallbearers will be Adolfo Ramirez Jr, Jose Angel Ramirez Jr, Alberto Alejandro Olivo Ramirez, Miguel Angel Ortega Jr., Jesus Hector Lozano Jr., and Hugo Martinez Ramirez. A visitation will be Saturday September 26,2020 from 9am- 11am. A Chapel Service will be Saturday September 26,2020 at 11 am followed by a burial at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista, Brownsville, Texas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store