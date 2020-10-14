1/1
Juan H. Treviño
1941 - 2020
{ "" }
* H. Juan Treviño entered the Kingdom of God on October 10, 2020 after a fatal heart attack. He was born in Mission, Texas to Juan and Petra Trevino. The family later moved to Elsa, Texas. John graduated from Edcouch-Elsa High School and attended Pan American College.

He served with the Army National Guard and trained in Fort Ord, California. John answered the call of duty during the Berlin Crisis and served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Fort Polk, Louisiana, and was honorably discharged. John had many different jobs. His last employment was as a staff assistant for U.S. Congressman Solomon P. Ortiz where he assisted many military veterans and constituents. Throughout his adult life, he always felt the need to help others through community service. John volunteered with the Jaycees, the Brownsville Night Lions, and Charro Days, Inc.

John was preceded in death by his parents Juan and Petra Trevino, a sister Adelina Elda Bradshaw (Keith), and a cousin Extrumberto Solis. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Maria Odilia Trevino, his daughter, Benita Darlene Trevino-Diaz, his son-in-law Osiel "Ozzy" Diaz, and the love of his life, his granddaughter, Miranda Elizabeth Diaz. John is also survived by his brother, Eusebio Trevino (Maria Inez), and his sister, Rosa Campos (Eloy), and various nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista. A Mass will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 11:00 am followed by a burial at Buena Vista Burial Park.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista in Brownsville, Texas (956) 541-5400.

Published in Brownsville Herald on Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
9565415400
Memories & Condolences
