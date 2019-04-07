* Jose Juan Barrientes Sr. 73, was called to be with our Lord on April 5, 2019 at Sunshine Haven-Omito.



He is preceded in death by his parents Juan Sr. and Maria Cruz Barrientos, his brother Guadalupe, sisters, Dominga, Anita, Juanita, Francisca, and various nieces and nephews, granddaughter, Briana. His in-laws Fidel and Ramona G. Casas, sisters in-law Sylvia and Gregoria, brothers in-law Partidas and Slovack.



Juan Jose Sr. is survived by his wife Margarita of 52 years marriage, daughter, Melba sons Juan Jose Jr. (Elvia), Jaime Sr. (Carmen), Ricky Sr. (Cathy), Rene (Martha), 22 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren, various nieces and nephews, a brother Juan Jr., 7 sisters in-law and 5 brothers in- law.



Serving as Pallbearers will be, Juan Jose Jr., Jaime Sr., Ricky Sr., Jaime Jr., Ricky Jr., and Raymon Cruz Barrientes. Honorary Pallbearers will be Rene Barrientes, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.



Visitation will be held Sunday, April 07, 2019 from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm with a recitation of the holy rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. Chapel Service on Monday, April 08, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. Interment will follow at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens.



A special thank you to Valley Regional and Valley Baptist Hospital and Staff, Spanish Meadows and Staff. Sunshine Haven and Staff, Cima Hospice and Staff, Dr, Madi, Dr. K, Dr. Almieda, Dr. Munoz, Dr. Silva, Dr. Ortiz, Dr. Cerdan, Dr. Gaytan, Dr. Sevin, Dr. Boech, Dr. Hallorem, and Dr. Kelly.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 12 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.