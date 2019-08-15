|
Brownsville - Jose Juan Saenz 75, of Brownsville, Texas devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, entered into eternal rest on August 14, 2019 at Valley Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Brownsville, Texas on August 7, 1944. He is preceded in death by his parents Octavio and Elvira D. Saenz; sisters Mary Nenque, Alicia Quintanilla and Rosie Saenz Barrios. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Pat Martinez Saenz, ex-wife Mary Edith Saenz; children Cindy Yvette Saenz, Alicia Isabel (Jorge J.) Flores, Janie Edith (Jeff) Thurau, Juan Jose (Florencia) Saenz II, Oscar Octavio Saenz; siblings Octavio "Tavo" Saenz, and Sylvia Saenz; grandchildren Joseph D. Flores, Victoria Saenz, Juan Jose Saenz III, and Andrea Saenz. He loved spending time with his family and barbecuing and was a devoted fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He had a strong devotion to the Lord Jesus. Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 3 to 7 PM with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory-Flower Shop. Services will conclude at the end of the evening. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville. (956) 350-8485
Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 15, 2019