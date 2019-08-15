Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
657 Springmart Boulevard
Brownsville, TX 78526
(956) 350-8485
Resources
More Obituaries for Juan Saenz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juan Jose Saenz


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juan Jose Saenz Obituary
Brownsville - Jose Juan Saenz 75, of Brownsville, Texas devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, entered into eternal rest on August 14, 2019 at Valley Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Brownsville, Texas on August 7, 1944. He is preceded in death by his parents Octavio and Elvira D. Saenz; sisters Mary Nenque, Alicia Quintanilla and Rosie Saenz Barrios. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Pat Martinez Saenz, ex-wife Mary Edith Saenz; children Cindy Yvette Saenz, Alicia Isabel (Jorge J.) Flores, Janie Edith (Jeff) Thurau, Juan Jose (Florencia) Saenz II, Oscar Octavio Saenz; siblings Octavio "Tavo" Saenz, and Sylvia Saenz; grandchildren Joseph D. Flores, Victoria Saenz, Juan Jose Saenz III, and Andrea Saenz. He loved spending time with his family and barbecuing and was a devoted fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He had a strong devotion to the Lord Jesus. Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 3 to 7 PM with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory-Flower Shop. Services will conclude at the end of the evening. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville. (956) 350-8485
Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now