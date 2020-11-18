Brownsville Juan Liendo 90, entered into eternal rest unexpectedly on Friday, November 13, 2020 at his residence.
Juan was a native and lifetime resident of Brownsville. Juan worked in retail sales all of his adult life. He worked at several local businesses in our community. In the early 70s, he and his wife Toya, opened J Mart a small Mom and Pop store. Together they operated J Mart until they decided to retire and enjoy the fruits of their labors in the 90's.
In his spare time, Juan enjoyed spending time with his sons, grandsons, and nephews. They would go fishing, hunting, or just out to the beach. Juan was a dapper gentleman who did not look his age and was told quite often that he looked 20 years younger! Juan took great pride in his attire and was complimented on how well he dressed and how well he looked.
Juan was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed not only by his family and friends but by all those fortunate to have known him.
Juan was preceded in death by his first wife, Elva Vega Liendo; his second wife, Eustolia "Toya" Liendo; his father, Eutimio Liendo and his mother, Rafaela Hinojosa Saldaña; 2 sisters: Guadalupe L. Garza and Josefa L. Lucio; and 2 brothers: Eutimio Liendo Jr. and Jose Tomas Liendo Sr.
Juan is survived by his children: Diana L. Villarreal, Juan I. (Lulu) Liendo, Luis M. (Diana) Liendo, and Robert Liendo; 1 sister, Romana (George+) Clive; 1 brother, Isidro (Amy) Liendo; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren along with numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members and friends.
Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, with the recitation of the holy rosary at 7:00 p.m. in the East Chapel at Darling-Mouser Funeral Home. The Funeral Mass will be at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19th, 2020 at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 2800 Rockwell Dr. Committal services will follow the Mass at Buena Vista Burial Park.
Due to the current Pandemic, your patience and cooperation will be greatly appreciated in adhering to safety protocols while attending the services at Darling-Mouser Funeral Home.
You may go online to view the obituary, sign the guestbook, and extend your condolences online to the Liendo family
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Darling-Mouser Funeral Home, 945 Palm Blvd., Brownsville, Texas 78520 and 956-546-7111.