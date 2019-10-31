|
|
Brownsville, TX- Juan Luis Mendiola entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of thirty-seven.
Juan Luis was born to Eliseo G. Mendiola and Ana Maria Martinez in Brownsville, Texas. He was a loving son, brother, father and a best friend to many. He was currently an independent attorney which he had twelve years of experience, he served many families in Criminal and Civil Law. He was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his father Eliseo G. Mendiola and is survived by his loving mother Ana Maria Mendiola; his children Ludwika Mendiola, Juan Luis Mendiola Jr., Romero Mendiola. Also, to treasure many memories are his siblings; Eliseo Mendiola, Guadalupe Mendiola, Gloria Mendiola, Iris Mendiola, Ana Y. Mendiola; seven nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Visitation will today from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31, 2019 with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of Treviño Funeral Home Southmost. Visitation will resume from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, November 1st, 2019 with a chapel service scheduled at 1 p.m. Rite of committal will follow at Buena Vista Burial Park.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Oct. 31, 2019