Brownsville Juan M Ramirez 87, 87, of Brownsville, TX, devoted, husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, entered into eternal rest May 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Brownsville, TX on August 16, 1931.



He is preceded in death by Antonio and Rosa Ramirez and his brothers and sisters.



Left to cherish his memory is his spouse Oralia Z. Ramirez; David A. Ramirez (Mayra); Rene R. Ramirez (Melissa); Johnny Ramirez; Gracie Ramirez; Julie Gonzalez; and Tony Ramirez. His grandchildren; Seth Ramirez; Eran Ramirez; Bianey Ramirez; Janelle Ramirez; and Esteban Ramirez.



He was a Master Electrician with the IBEW, Local 278 for 40 years. He was a member of Christ the King and St. Mary's Catholic Church. His greatest joy was being with his grandchildren.



Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, May 19,2019, from 1:00 - 9:00 PM with a Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM



A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, May 20,2019, at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Mother of the Church Catholic Church.



Interment will follow at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Brownsville, TX.



Interment will follow at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Brownsville, TX.

Funeral Services have been entrusted to Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.