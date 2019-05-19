Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
657 Springmart Boulevard
Brownsville, TX 78526
(956) 350-8485
Resources
More Obituaries for Juan Ramirez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juan M. Ramirez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Juan M. Ramirez Obituary
Brownsville Juan M Ramirez 87, 87, of Brownsville, TX, devoted, husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, entered into eternal rest May 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Brownsville, TX on August 16, 1931.

He is preceded in death by Antonio and Rosa Ramirez and his brothers and sisters.

Left to cherish his memory is his spouse Oralia Z. Ramirez; David A. Ramirez (Mayra); Rene R. Ramirez (Melissa); Johnny Ramirez; Gracie Ramirez; Julie Gonzalez; and Tony Ramirez. His grandchildren; Seth Ramirez; Eran Ramirez; Bianey Ramirez; Janelle Ramirez; and Esteban Ramirez.

He was a Master Electrician with the IBEW, Local 278 for 40 years. He was a member of Christ the King and St. Mary's Catholic Church. His greatest joy was being with his grandchildren.

Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, May 19,2019, from 1:00 - 9:00 PM with a Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM

A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, May 20,2019, at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Mother of the Church Catholic Church.

Interment will follow at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Brownsville, TX.

Funeral Services have been entrusted to Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. 657 Springmart Blvd. 956-350-8485.
Published in Brownsville Herald on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now