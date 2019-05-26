|
* Juan Manuel Montes Sierra entered into eternal rest on Friday May 24,2019 in Brownsville.
Juan Manuel is preceded in death by his mother Josefina Sierra; father Manuel Montes Toffee ; wife Carlota Montes Vallejo; and his daughter Laura Montes.
Left to cherish his memory are his children Juan Manuel Montes Jr; Cristina Johnson; Jose Luis Montes; Josie Montes; Francisco Montes; Fernando Montes, 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Juan Manuel Montes Jr, Jose Luis Montes, Francisco Montes and Fernando Montes.
Visitations will be Sunday May 26, 2019 from 1pm to 10pm with a prayer service at 7pm in Chapel of Angels. Chapel Service will be held Monday May 27,2019 at 10am followed by a committal service in Buena Vista Burial Park. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd, Brownsville Texas. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on May 26, 2019