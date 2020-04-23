|
* Juan O. Muñoz 87, entered into eternal rest Sunday April 19, 2020. He was in the U. S. Army for 2 years and after the military he started working for Brownsville Public Utility Board for 40 years plus. Mr. Muñoz was also a Member for Knights of Columbus for more than 40 years . He was a Dallas Cowboy's Fan. He loved listening to music and loved his family.
Mr. Muñoz is preceded in death by his father Juan D. Muñoz, mother Paula Muñoz Gonzalez, wife Rosalia (Rosie) and second wife Emma.
Left to cherish his memory is his daughter Mary Elizabeth (Robert) Perez, son Edward C. (Yolanda) Muñoz, daughter Maria Elsa (Hector) Hernandez, 4 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.
Serving as Pallbearers are Edward Charles Muñoz, Ray Edward Muñoz, Robert Perez Jr., Hector Z. Hernandez, Hector Ezequiel Hernandez, and John Robert Hernandez.
We want to give a Special Thanks to Flor Gomez and Mary Jane Manzano.
Visitation will begin Thursday April 23, 2020 at 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista. A Chapel Service will be held Friday April 24, 2020 at 10:00 am at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista followed by a committal service at Buena Vista Burial Park.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX., 956-541-5400, Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Apr. 23, 2020