1/1
Juan Oscar Brito
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brownsville, TX- Juan Oscar Brito entered into eternal rest on August 10th, 2020 at the age of eighty-two years old.

Juan Oscar was born in 1938 to Domingo and Maria del Pilar Brito in Brownsville, Texas. He retired from thirty-five years of service at Central Motor Supply. He was an active church member in Our Lady of Good Council Catholic Church. He was a proud United States E3 Air Force Veteran. He was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.

Juan Oscar was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife Guadalupe Garcia Brito; one son, Alfredo Brito and is survived by his loving children; Juan O. Brito Jr., Maria del Pilar Anzaldua (Joe) and Irene Brito Etheridge. Also, to treasure many memories are seventeen grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and extended family members.

Visitation will be from 12 noon to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 in the South Chapel of Treviño Funeral Home with a Graveside Service at 4 p.m. at Buena Vista Burial Park.

Honored to serve as Juan's pallbearers are; Micheal Etheridge, A.J. Anzaldua, Joey Anzaldua, Patrick Ramirez, Juan Jose "Jay" Salazar and Oscar Lee Brito.

Family and friends are invited to view the obituary, video tribute, sign the guestbook electronically, and leave a condolence message for Juan's family at www.trevinofuneral.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Treviño Funeral Home located at 1355 Old Port Isabel Rd., Brownsville, Texas 78521 and 956-542-2583.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trevino Funeral Home - Old Port Isabel
1355 Old Port Isabel Rd
Brownsville, TX 78521
(956) 542-2583
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Trevino Funeral Home - Old Port Isabel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved