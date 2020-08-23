Brownsville, TX- Juan Oscar Brito entered into eternal rest on August 10th, 2020 at the age of eighty-two years old.
Juan Oscar was born in 1938 to Domingo and Maria del Pilar Brito in Brownsville, Texas. He retired from thirty-five years of service at Central Motor Supply. He was an active church member in Our Lady of Good Council Catholic Church. He was a proud United States E3 Air Force Veteran. He was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.
Juan Oscar was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife Guadalupe Garcia Brito; one son, Alfredo Brito and is survived by his loving children; Juan O. Brito Jr., Maria del Pilar Anzaldua (Joe) and Irene Brito Etheridge. Also, to treasure many memories are seventeen grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and extended family members.
Visitation will be from 12 noon to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 in the South Chapel of Treviño Funeral Home with a Graveside Service at 4 p.m. at Buena Vista Burial Park.
Honored to serve as Juan's pallbearers are; Micheal Etheridge, A.J. Anzaldua, Joey Anzaldua, Patrick Ramirez, Juan Jose "Jay" Salazar and Oscar Lee Brito.
Family and friends are invited to view the obituary, video tribute, sign the guestbook electronically, and leave a condolence message for Juan's family
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Treviño Funeral Home located at 1355 Old Port Isabel Rd., Brownsville, Texas 78521 and 956-542-2583.