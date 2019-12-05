Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
(956) 541-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Juan Puente
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juan Ramon Puente


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juan Ramon Puente Obituary
* Juan Ramon Puente 57, entered into eternal rest, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, December 03, 2019 in Brownville, Texas.

Juan is preceded in death by his father Julio Puente and brother Joaquin Puente. Left to Cherish his memory is his wife Jacqueline R. Puente, son Juan Ramon Puente Jr., Daughter Vanessa Puente, mother Apolonia V. Puente, siblings: Graciela P. (Sal) Ramirez, Laura (Jose) Cervantes, Rodolfo Puente, and Anna Lydia (Jose) Puente. Numerous nephews, nieces, extended family members, and friends.

Serving as Pallbearers are Juan Ramon Puente Jr., Rodolfo Puente, Javier Rodriguez, Jesus Rodriguez Jr., David Rodriguez, Simon Rodriguez, David Jacinto, and Alexis Ibarra. Honorary Pallbearers are Salvador Ramirez, Ramon Lopez, and Frank Garza.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 05, 2019 from 11:30 am to 10:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. Mass on Friday, December 06, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Luke Catholic Church followed by a committal service at Buena Vista Burial Park.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -