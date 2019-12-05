|
* Juan Ramon Puente 57, entered into eternal rest, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, December 03, 2019 in Brownville, Texas.
Juan is preceded in death by his father Julio Puente and brother Joaquin Puente. Left to Cherish his memory is his wife Jacqueline R. Puente, son Juan Ramon Puente Jr., Daughter Vanessa Puente, mother Apolonia V. Puente, siblings: Graciela P. (Sal) Ramirez, Laura (Jose) Cervantes, Rodolfo Puente, and Anna Lydia (Jose) Puente. Numerous nephews, nieces, extended family members, and friends.
Serving as Pallbearers are Juan Ramon Puente Jr., Rodolfo Puente, Javier Rodriguez, Jesus Rodriguez Jr., David Rodriguez, Simon Rodriguez, David Jacinto, and Alexis Ibarra. Honorary Pallbearers are Salvador Ramirez, Ramon Lopez, and Frank Garza.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 05, 2019 from 11:30 am to 10:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. Mass on Friday, December 06, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Luke Catholic Church followed by a committal service at Buena Vista Burial Park.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Dec. 5, 2019