went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at home in Brownsville, Texas surrounded by her loving family. Juanita lived her life to the fullest with her family and God as the most important things in her life. She worked hard her entire life taking care of the love of her life, Alberto Treviño(†), and her six children which was a very challenging job since all of Alberto's jobs consisted of being away from home as a truck driver and a shrimper.



To all her grandkids she was known as "Grandma" but to her great grandkids she was known as "Abuelita". One thing she enjoyed doing was cooking side by side with her husband, and serving food to her children, their families and friends. She loved having family around, and nothing made her happier than hosting family gatherings and dancing. She especially enjoyed going to the beach, spending sunny days with the grandkids and letting them toss her into the sea water. She always wanted to have fun and be young at heart.



Mom, although you are no longer with us, you will always be in our hearts and in our thoughts. Thank you for teaching us how to love, forgive, respect and to always have hope in our lives. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.



Juanita is preceded in death by her spouse of 58 yrs. Alberto G. Treviño, her parents, Sidronio and Celfa Rodriguez Silva; her brother, Julio Silva; her son Jose Alberto Treviño; her granddaughter, Jennifer Treviño; and her two daughters in law, Patti and Carmen Treviño. Left on this earth to cherish her memory are her sons, Arturo(Carmen †) and Guillermo (Mari); daughters, Laura (David) Rodriguez, Norma (Santana) Torres, Sandra (Bobby) Rocha; nephew, Jose Antonio (Terry) Banuelos; sisters: Hilda Salinas and Maria Elena Salinas; 17 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Darling Mouser Funeral Home from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held Friday, July 26 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church (1200 E. Lincoln) at 1:00 p.m., followed by committal service at Buena Vista Burial Park. Serving as Pallbearers will be, Eric Treviño, Gabriel Treviño, Arturo Treviño Jr., Willie Boy Trevino, Santana Torres, Jr., Danny Torres, David Rodriguez, Jr., Luis Rodriguez, and Ramsey Rocha. Honorary Pallbearers will be Amanda Torres, Melba " KC" Nelson and Jeanette Treviño. You may view the obituary, video tribute, sign the guestbook, and send your condolences to the Juana "Juanita" S. Trevino family at www.darlingmouser.com Published in Brownsville Herald on July 25, 2019