Juanita O. Villarreal
1931 - 2020
* Juanita O. Villarreal 89, peacefully entered into the glory of her eternal life on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at her home in Los Fresnos, TX. She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Ponciano Villarreal. She is survived by her loving children: Gloria (Sam) Cardenas, Ponciano (Pat) Villarreal, Mary (Carlos) Herrera, Olivia (Leo) Trevino and Berta (Hilario) Maldonado. In addition, she is survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. We would like to thank her caregivers, Lupita Hinojosa and Rosa Cervantes, for spending countless hours taking such excellent care of our beloved mother. The love you showed our mom will never be forgotten. Visitation will begin Monday, May 18, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a funeral service at 7:00 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista. Chapel Service will be Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at 10:00 am at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista followed by an Interment at 1:00 pm at Rio Grande Veterans Cemetery, 2520 Inspiration Road, Mission Texas.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt., Brownsville, TX., 956-541-5400, Dignity Memorial Provider.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brownsville Herald on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
9565415400
