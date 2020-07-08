1/1
Juanita R. Zuniga
1927 - 2020
Brownsville, TX Juanita R. Zuniga 93, Juanita R. Zuniga, beloved mother/grandmother, went to be with her Lord, peacefully in her sleep, at the age of 93 on Saturday, July 4, 2020. She was born on February 8, 1927, in Harlingen, Texas. She married Agapito Zuniga, and together they raised 10 children.

Juanita was passionate about her family and her faith. She also had a passion for music, song and dance and was an ardent prayer warrior for her family. She leaves behind these gifts which her children cherish and instill in their own children to be passed on for future generations to emulate and honor her memory.

Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Josefa (Carrizales) Rodriguez, her husband, Agapito Z. Zuniga, a son, David Zuniga, and a grandson, Arturo Hernandez Zuniga. She is survived by her children, Melva Zuniga, Enrique (Elvira) Zuniga, Rosie (Juan) Sanchez, Dora (Luis) Luna, Juan Zuniga, Maggie (Abelardo) Galvan, Elizabeth (Frank) Garza, Agapito Zuniga Jr., Daniel (Blanca) Zuniga, 28 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and numerous loving nephews, nieces and extended family members who were blessed by her love and devotion to them.

The family extends its sincerest gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff of the Fox Hollow nursing home for the compassionate care they bestowed on our mom, as well as to all who came to visit her or called to inquire about her wellbeing. A special thank you goes to her longtime and loyal provider Ms. Yadira Lorenzana, who was like a daughter to her. Together they all helped make our mother's final stage of her life happy and peaceful.

A prayer service will be held at 10:00 AM, on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. No viewing or indoor services are scheduled.

Funeral arrangements are being provided by Sunset Memorial Funeral Home at 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville, Texas. (956) 465-6020.

Floral tributes may be sent to Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens at 4464 Old Port Isabel Rd., Brownsville, Texas 78526, (956) 831-4216.

Published in Brownsville Herald on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
657 Springmart Boulevard
Brownsville, TX 78526
956-350-8485
