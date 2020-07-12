Brownsville- Juanita Webb Taliancich went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on July 8, 2020! Juanita, known to many as "Maw Maw" was the matriarch of the Taliancich family. She wore her regal title with grace, faithfulness, love, and kindness. She treated everyone like family and certainly made sure you did not leave her house hungry or unaware of the love of Jesus! The echoes of the song, "Jesus Loves the Little Children", will remain deep in the hearts of every child she rocked to sleep. Juanita laid the foundation of Jesus Christ in the life of her children and the generations that followed. She had a passion for children, helping the poor, and supporting missionaries. Gardening, maintaining her appearance, and her endless supply of microwaved bacon were also important to her. Juanita was all things strong, wrapped in one fiery package. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church, read her Bible daily, and prayed without ceasing. The ripple effect of her influence will continue to be felt for generations to come.



Juanita was a loyal and devoted wife to the only man she ever loved, Matthew "Motto" Taliancich, who preceded her in death, as did three of her grandsons: Keith Easterly Jr., Troy Easterly, and Chase Nunez.



Left to cherish her memory are her children: Jerry Taliancich, Ronnie (Eva) Taliancich, Billy (Bobbie Hiller) Taliancich, Donna (Keith) Easterly, Kenny (Karen) Taliancich, Robin (Laurie) Taliancich, Gwen Taliancich Benton, Myra (Bob) Nunez, and Dean (Gracie) Taliancich. She also raised two grandchildren as her own: Bill (Desiree) Taliancich and Kathryn (Rod) Perry. She is survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Juanita will be laid to rest at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Brownsville, TX.



"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day." -- 1 Timothy 4:7-8



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store