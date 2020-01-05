|
BROWNSVILLE (Judy) Judith Ann Berry 's soul left this earth on Wednesday, the 1st of January 2020 to join her beloved parents, Della and Paul Schriefer, and sister, Sheryl, in the kingdom of God at the age of eighty.
Until we meet again, she leaves behind her loving husband of fifty-eight years Richard (Dick) Berry; and her children Annette Berry Tierney (Tom), Brian Berry (Lisa), Diane Berry Koenig (Bryon), and Karen Bell (Robert); as well as her cherished grandchildren Colin, Patrick, Cason, Quinton, Audrey, Robert Jr., and Thomas Anthony. And not to be forgotten, her trusted companion Cocoa.
At just five feet tall, Judy's stature was the only thing small about her. She survived polio at age thirteen and lived life to the fullest after that; giving her all to everything she did. Judy and Dick met and fell in love at Purdue University in 1959 where she graduated with a pre-medicine degree. Her love of all things science, the ocean, and teaching led her to pursue her master's degree in Marine Biology; eventually retiring from the Brownsville Independent School District (BISD) in 2003 and again from Texas State Technology College (TSTC) in 2016. We never fully realized the impact she had on her students until many of her recent caregivers credited her for motivating them to become health care professionals.
Judy was a go-getter and rarely sat still. She was very active in her four children's lives and activities. She was a scout leader, youth choir director, bible school teacher, education advocate, taxi driver, and their biggest cheerleader at swim meets, ballet recitals, and other sporting events. She was active in her community belonging to the Brownsville Garden Club, Dance Club, various bridge groups, and volunteered her time at the Brownsville Children's museum. She was a generous and thoughtful gift giver and boy did she love to shop, travel, play games, and eat dessert first. A former ballerina, she kept fit by tap dancing and practicing yoga and her hobbies later in life included stain glass and floral design. Judy's love for the ocean extended under the surface as well and she overcame claustrophobia to become a scuba diver; but she also enjoyed putting her toes in the sand with a pina colada in hand. She disliked Google because it proved her wrong on occasion, but cherished her time with her grandchildren; especially at the beach building sand castles, seine net fishing, and hunting crabs.
Her family will miss her greatly; her cooking, her generosity, her feistiness and so much more... but most of all we will miss her love. Her wish was to have her ashes spread at her favorite place, South Padre Island, Texas. A Celebration of her Life will be held at the Chapel by the Sea, 33425 State Park Road 100, South Padre Island, Texas 78597 on Saturday, the 29th of February 2020 at one o'clock in the afternoon.
We extend our gratitude to Kindred Hospice (especially Lisa and Judith) and the many nurses that gave her comfort.
In lieu of customary remembrances, please make donations in her name to Sunshine Haven, 7105 West Lakeside Boulevard, Olmito, Texas 78575.
