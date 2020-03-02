|
|
RANCHO VIEJO - G. Judith Solis 88, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
Judith was a lifetime resident of Brownsville. She always put her faith in God and family first. Judith was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed not only by her family and friends, but by all those fortunate enough to have known her.
Judith was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Joe A. Solis, Sr.; her parents, Enrique Nigrete Guerrero and Maria Gonzales Guerrero; and by many brothers and sisters.
Judith is survived by her children: Joe A. (Melba) Solis Jr., Norma Linda Taber, and Diana Solis Searcy; 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Judith will also be missed by her sister, Bertha G. Lopez; and by numerous nieces, nephews, and many extended family members.
Visitation will begin at 5:30 p.m. and continue through 9:00 p.m. today, Monday, March 02, 2020, in the East Chapel at Darling-Mouser Funeral Home. The recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 7:00 p.m. Monday evening at Darling-Mouser. The Funeral Mass is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, March 03, 2020, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 555 W. St Francis Street, Brownsville. Entombment services will follow in the Mausoleum at Buena Vista Burial Park.
Honored to serve as Judith's pallbearers are Matthew and Mitchell Searcy, Gianni Jaccoma, Joe Rodriguez, Valient Rodriguez, and Luis Carlos De La Rosa.
Memories of Judith may be shared at www.darlingmouser.com.
Personalized funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home at 945 Palm Boulevard in Brownsville, Texas 78520, (956) 546-7111.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Mar. 2, 2020