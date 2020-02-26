|
|
Brownsville, Texas Judith L. Walker 80, Judith L. Walker, 80 years of age from Los Fresnos, Texas went to be with the Lord on February 24, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville, Texas. Mrs. Walker was born in Buffalo, New York to Lee and Alfredo J. Smith on June 30,1939.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband William Edward Walker and her sister Joan Lynn Smith of Olmito, Texas.
Left behind to cherish her memory 5 sons; William Walker, Robert Walker, Patrick Walker, Michael Walker, Brian Walker; 1 daughter Constance Walker and numerous grandchildren and great children.
The family will honor Mrs. Walker's wishes of cremation services.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to in her name to Brownsville Animal Defense 1225 N. Expressway Suite C1 Box 150A Brownsville, Texas, 78520.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional guidance of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 1005 S. Arroyo Boulevard, Los Fresnos, Texas 78566 (956) 254-2099.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Feb. 26, 2020