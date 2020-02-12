|
|
* Judy Plata 84, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 09, 2020 in Brownsville, Texas. Judy is preceded in death by her father Andres Plata, mother Petra Plata, 2 sisters: Polly Ledezma and Maria Elena Plata.
Left to cherish her memory is her brother in law Alfredo Ledezma Sr.(Polly Ledezma deceased), 2 nieces: Laura (Richard) Harse, and Maria Elena Stansbury, 3 nephews: Alfredo Ledezma Jr., Antonio Espinoza, and Humberto Espinoza.
Visitation will begin Friday, February 14, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a rosary at 6:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. Memorial Service on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1:00 pm at St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Feb. 12, 2020