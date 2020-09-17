Olmito, Texas G. Julia De Leon 86, Julia G. De Leon, 86 years of age passed away on September 15, 2020 in Olmito, Texas. Julia was born on Feburary,17 1934 to Calixtro and Maria Lina Garza in Olmito, Texas. She is preceded in death by her spouse, Gilberto G. De Leon Sr.



Left behind to cherish her memory is her loving is her children; Connie De Leon Garcia (Javier), Alicia De Leon Guajardo, Gilberto De Leon Jr. (Gracie), Lucilia De Leon Wilson, Melissa De Leon Villarreal; 13 grandchildren, Laura L. Rios Frank F. Nayavish, Jose (Joey) Miguel Guajardo, Anthony Omar Guajardo, Gilberto De Leon III, Luis De Leon, Rebecca De Leon, Yvette L. Villarreal, Dorina L. Rebolledo, Miriam Marie Z. Lerma, Nicolas A. Villarreal, Christopher A. Villarreal, Alyssa Nicole Villarreal; 28 great-grandchildren.



Julia loved gardening, knitting and music. She especially loved her grandchildren, great- grandchildren and will be missed very much.



Visitation will begin on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 12- 9 pm with a 7 pm rosary at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Los Fresnos, Texas. On Friday, September 18, 2020 graveside service will follow at Mont Meta Cemetery in San Benito, Texas.



Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the professional guidance of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 1005 S. Arroyo Boulevard, Los Fresnos, Texas 78566 (956) 254-2099.



