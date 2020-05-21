Wayzata Aleene Julie Hammes 67, beloved sister, aunt, & cousin, was reunited with her loving parents on May 16, 2020. Julie was born in Hot Springs, AR and passed away in Maple Grove, MN, in the presence of loving family members.



Julie was an "Innocent" who loved her dolls, Edith & Patty Sue, solving complicated jigsaw puzzles, listening to music, watching DVD's, playing school, and most especially, spending time with her family. Julie enjoyed family get-togethers, always observing and enjoying the moment.



Julie is preceded in death by her parents, Col. Norman W. Hammes & Shirley L. Hammes, and her brother, Larry "Chief" Hammes.



She is survived by her sister, Anne Lynn (Reg) Kelley, Branson, MO; brother, Patrick (Dawna) Hammes, Brownsville, TX; aunts, Sandra Hammes, Augusta, ME, Carol (Frank) Hartman, North Little Rock, AR; nieces, Alexa Hammes (Bill), Augusta, ME, Lindsay Hammes, Portland, ME, Melissa (Chris) Cyrus, Novi, MI, Carolyn (Kris) Wood, Brownsville, TX; nephews, Christopher Cullum, Clinton Township, MI, Keith (Kathryn) Cullum, Katy, TX ; great nieces, Gabriella & Lily Cullum, Vivian & Olivia Wood, and great nephew Connor Cyrus. Special recognition to Mary Beth & Jon Hogetvedt, who were Julie's angels in Minnesota, & all of her Maranda cousins, who always showed their love & inclusiveness by including Julie in all family events.



