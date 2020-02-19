|
* Justine Marie Rivera Colunga 30, entered into eternal rest on Monday, February 17, 2020 in Harlingen, Texas.
Justine is preceded in death by her father Carlos Rivera Jr., uncle Antonio Rivera, and grandmother Ernestina P. Rivera.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband Fernando Colunga, son Carlos Antonio Rivera Colunga, mother Raquel M. Rivera, maternal grandmother Anita B. Manrrique, uncle Marcos Manrrique, half sister Tina Marie Silva, cousin Nancy Garcia, godbrother Esteven Manrrique. niece Corina Y. Manrrique, aunt Irma Rivera, cousins Krystel and Jessica Rivera, aunt Christy R. Hernadez, cousin Cirilo R. Hernadez, numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will begin Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. Chapel Service on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10:00 am. Services will conclude after chapel service.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Feb. 19, 2020