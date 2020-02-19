Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
(956) 541-5400
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Justine Colunga
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Justine Marie Rivera Colunga


1989 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Justine Marie Rivera Colunga Obituary
* Justine Marie Rivera Colunga 30, entered into eternal rest on Monday, February 17, 2020 in Harlingen, Texas.

Justine is preceded in death by her father Carlos Rivera Jr., uncle Antonio Rivera, and grandmother Ernestina P. Rivera.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband Fernando Colunga, son Carlos Antonio Rivera Colunga, mother Raquel M. Rivera, maternal grandmother Anita B. Manrrique, uncle Marcos Manrrique, half sister Tina Marie Silva, cousin Nancy Garcia, godbrother Esteven Manrrique. niece Corina Y. Manrrique, aunt Irma Rivera, cousins Krystel and Jessica Rivera, aunt Christy R. Hernadez, cousin Cirilo R. Hernadez, numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation will begin Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. Chapel Service on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10:00 am. Services will conclude after chapel service.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Justine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -