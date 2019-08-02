Home

Justo Luis Cisneros


1932 - 2019
Justo Luis Cisneros Obituary
Brownsville - Justo Luis Cisneros 86, of Brownsville, Texas, devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He is preceded in death by his parents Isabel and Justo Cisneros; and his sister Nena Del Bosque. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Minnie Cisneros; children S. Leticia, Justo Luis Jr., Jorge Luis, and Jose Luis Cisneros; grandchildren Justin, Monica, Bianka, Alex and Elie Cisneros. The family will like to thank Safe Haven Hospice. Special thank you and appreciation to Paulino Villegas R.N. and caregivers Iliana Gonzalez and Ana Luisa Garcia. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 4 to 7 PM with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment of ashes will be private at Buena Vista Burial Park. Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville. (956) 350-8485
Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 2, 2019
