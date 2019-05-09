RANCHO VIEJO - K. Lynn Victor passed away on Monday, the 6th of May 2019 in Harlingen, Texas at the age of eighty-three. She was born to her parents, Ira Knaster and Helen Stark Knaster on the 28th of December 1935 in Queens, New York.



Lynn was a very proud and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother as well as an independent and intelligent lady who had a green-thumb for the garden and enjoyed playing Mahjong in her spare time. A role model to others, she worked hard to take care of everybody else first before taking care of her own self. She will be missed immensely by her family, friends, and all of those fortunate to have known her.



Preceding Lynn in death are her parents, Ira and Helen S. Knaster.



Her devoted and loving husband of nearly sixty-five years, Lawrence A. Victor; their children of whom she was very proud of Richard Victor (Laureen), David Victor (Barbara), and Elizabeth Elsby (David); her only brother, Edward Knaster (Sandi); nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, along with Robert "Bobby" Rodbart (Tova) whom she was very close to, all survive her.



A graveside service will be held at the Brownsville Hebrew Cemetery today, Thursday, the 9th of May 2019 at ten o'clock in the morning.



Memories of Lynn may be shared at www.darlingmouser.com.



Personalized funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home at 945 Palm Boulevard in Brownsville, Texas 78520, (956) 546-7111. Published in Brownsville Herald on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary