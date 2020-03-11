Home

KALEEN (ELIXSON) LIECK


1932 - 2020
KALEEN (ELIXSON) LIECK Obituary
KALEEN 87, of Kingsville, TX, passed away Tuesday, ELIXSON March 03, 2020. LIECK, Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, at Episcopal Church of the Advent. Burial will follow at Buena Vista Cemetery. Afterwards, a reception will be held at Episcopal Church of the Advent. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Gladys Porter Zoo in Kaleen's memory would be welcome. DELTA FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 956-542-2222, of Brownsville, TX is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Mar. 11, 2020
