|
|
Brownsville, Texas Elizabeth "Mickey" Katherine Hughston 98, died Friday, March 13, 2020 in Harlingen, Texas.
She was born June 14, 1921, in Fairview, New Jersey, and grew up in Massena, New York. Known her whole life by her nickname "Mickey", she graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Business at a time when it was uncommon for a woman to do so. She had a beautiful soprano voice and sang in a jazz band while in college. After graduation from Syracuse, she flew for American Airlines as a Stewardess, where she would meet her husband to be. She was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Brownsville, and sang in the church choir for nearly 50 years. She often sang solos during church services, as well as for many weddings and funerals in South Texas. She also sang in the Lion's Club Follies in Brownsville. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi. She will be remembered by many as Little League Team Mother and Room Mother for both Russell and Sharp Elementary Schools. She loved to cook, and many of her children's friends will recall eating late-night tacos at her table. She was a delight to all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Thomas Hamilton ("Tinker") Hughston in 1997, her parents, Edward and Katherine Puhlhorn Zimmerman, her brother, Edward Peter Zimmerman, and grandsons, Michael Hughston and Sean Michael Hughston.
She is survived by her son, Colonel (Retired) Thomas Edward Hughston (Beulah) of Boerne, Texas; her daughter, Katherine Rae Hughston Finkenberg (Mel) of Kona, Hawaii and Austin, Texas; and three grandsons, Thomas Edward Hughston II (Maxine), Johnathan Kyle Wynn and Evan Matthew Wynn.
The family wishes to acknowledge her wonderful caregivers with special thanks to The Spear Home in Harlingen and to Bee First Hospice, as well as to Dr. Juan Martinez--a finer and more compassionate physician we have never known.
Donations in Mickey's name may be given to the First United Methodist Church Choir or .
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday March 18, 2020 at Darling-Mouser Funeral Home Stateroom, 945 Palm Blvd., with services at 2:00 p.m. Thursday March 19, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church, 1225 Boca Chica Blvd., with Pastor Phillip Hoeflinger officiating. Burial will follow at Buena Vista Burial Park. Paradise has received a wonderful new vocalist for the heavenly chorus and she will dwell in the House of the Lord forever.
Pallbearers will be Col Thomas E. Hughston, Dr. Mel Finkenberg, Jon Sonnen, Thomas E. Hughston II, Johnathan K. Wynn, and Evan M. Wynn.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Ray Hughston, Dr. Juan Martinez, Kenny Salazar, Pat Pace and Larry Herrera (in Memorium)
Memories of Katherine Elizabeth "Mickey" Hughston may be shared at www.darlingmouser.com.
Personalized funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home at 945 Palm Boulevard in Brownsville, Texas 78520, (956) 546-7111.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Mar. 18, 2020