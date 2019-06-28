BROWNSVILLE C. Kathleen Katie Maranitch 94, passed away at her residence in Harlingen on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.



Preceding Katie in death is her husband, Thomas A. Maranitch; parents, Joe Salinas and James J. Cleary and Josephine Cleary; and siblings William Cleary, Margaret Martinez, Alice Cano, and Mary Ann Arzamendi.



Left behind to cherish her memories are her children Jerold M. Maranitch (Mary) and Michele D. Maranitch; former son-in-law, Merle Kraft; grandchildren Sarah R. Kraft, Thomas H. Kraft, Jeremy A. Maranitch (Moriah), Allyson M. Maranitch, and Shelly R. Maranitch; and one great-grandchild on the way.



Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with a recitation of the holy rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening within the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home.



The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 01, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1200 Lincoln Street, Brownsville. Committal services will immediately follow at Buena Vista Burial Park.



Memories of Katie may be shared at www.darlingmouser.com.



