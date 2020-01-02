|
Brownsville - Kathleen L. Klimovich 72, gained her wings and rejoined her heavenly family on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Kathy was born on August 5, 1947 in Chicago, Illinois. Kathy was a loving and caring person. A devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend, Kathy always thought of others first. She was one of the kindest people you could ever meet. "To know her was to love her." Kathy opened her heart and her home to many, and she will be sorely missed. She was a beautiful, compassionate and strong person and was the matriarch of her family who always gave of her time and heart. Her greatest love was her family; especially her brother Rusty, whom she loved dearly. Kathy loved family get togethers. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she loved celebrating it together with her family. Kathy made a list and checked everything off to make sure everything was perfect for all. She loved to see everyone together and happy; "family first" was her motto. She enjoyed eating food from Chicago. Prazky sausage, pizza, hot dogs, and beefs were among her favorites. Summertime cook outs is something she enjoyed by the pool surrounded by her grandkids. Kathy is survived by her children Michael (Rosie), Gail (George), Tony+, Lisa (Santiago), Mario (Nubia), Robert (Iris), brother Rusty, and her sister Susie; 15 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 1 to 9 PM with a prayer service at 7 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Services will conclude at the end of the evening. Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville. (956) 350-8485
Published in Brownsville Herald on Jan. 2, 2020