Brownsville - Keith Louis Spencer 79, passed away on June 29, 2019 in Brownsville, Texas. He was born on July 4, 1939 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to William Louis Spencer and Verna Grace Hilderbrand Spencer.



He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Carole Moncrief Spencer; children Patti Spencer Davis and John Spencer (Cindy); sister, Karen Spencer Durkee (Bruce); grandchildren, Kori Renslow and Kimberly Renslow; great-grandchildren, Lekita Kelly, Seth Kelly, Jayden Benedict; three nieces, one nephew and many dear friends.



Keith graduated from Billings High school in 1957, he graduated from Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor's degree and later completed his Masters degree from Salve Regina University in Newport, Rhode Island. Keith served proudly in the Iowa National Guard for 35 years and retired as a Colonel. He was employed at the John Deere Product Engineering Center in Waterloo, Iowa where he retired after 33 years. Keith was raised a Texas Master Mason on February 03, 2009 and was a member of the York Rite, Scottish Rite and the Shrine.



A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Rio Grande Masonic Lodge #81. A meal will be served at 6:15 PM and the Memorial Service will begin at 7:00PM. Interment will take place at the Billings Union Cemetery in Billings, Oklahoma at a later date. Donations in memory of Keith Louis Spencer can be made to the - ATTN: Office of Development - 2900 N Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607. Published in Brownsville Herald on July 7, 2019