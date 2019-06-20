Pharr, TX - Allen Kenneth Bobo 84, Kenneth Allen Bobo, age 84, passed away on June 18, 2019 at the Comfort House in McAllen, Texas. He was preceded in death by his father, Horace G. Bobo, his mother Iris Netz Bobo, his daughter Lorrie Anne Spradling, granddaughter Jeanette Marcella Spradling and sister Betty Nieman. He is survived by his wife, Gail Bobo, his sons, Ken Bobo and Kurtis Bobo (Lydia), his daughter Sheree Nelson (Mike), his stepson, T.J. Robie, his stepdaughter, Julie Robie , 5 granddaughters, 1 grandson and 1 step-grandson, 3 sisters, Margie Easton, Nancy Lucas and Sharon McKenzie.



Kenneth graduated from Texas A&M University in 1962 with a Bachelor's of Science degree. After graduating, he worked for W.T. Liston Co. and Ferguson Construction. He then started Bobo Construction Co. in Brownsville, Texas and was involved in commercial construction throughout the entire Rio Grande Valley for over 30 years. He was a member of the Rio Grande Valley Associated General Contractors, where he served as President on several occasions. He was also a member of the Brownsville Rotary Club and other organizations.



The family would like to express their gratitude to all the nurses and care givers at the Comfort House and Compassionate Care Hospice Services for their care of Kenneth.



There will be no burial as his wishes were to be cremated. A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston, 706 W. Sam Houston Blvd. Pharr, Texas. Family members will be available from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. followed by the Celebration of Life service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the . Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston of Pharr will be in charge of arrangements.