Brownsville - L. Maria Homaizad (Vasquez) 83, of Brownsville, Texas passed away on February 6, 2020 at Spanish Meadows surrounded by her loving family. She is preceded in death by her parents Jose Maria and Maria R. Vasquez; siblings Carlos Vasquez Sr., Cruz V. Arroyo and Alfredo Recio. Left to cherish her memory are her children Rosa Maria, Bernardino, and Jose Manuel; grandchildren Amanda and Nicolas; son in law Art; siblings Fredezinda, Carmen, and Jose Roque. Mom loved to do puzzles, to travel, and meet new people. She was unique and left a memorable impression wherever she went. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 1 to 9 PM with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Chapel service will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 10 AM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens. Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory-Flower Shop. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville. (956) 350-8485
Published in Brownsville Herald on Feb. 9, 2020