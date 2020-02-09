Brownsville Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
657 Springmart Boulevard
Brownsville, TX 78526
956-350-8485
Resources
More Obituaries for L. Homaizad
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

L. Maria (Vasquez) Homaizad


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
L. Maria (Vasquez) Homaizad Obituary
Brownsville - L. Maria Homaizad (Vasquez) 83, of Brownsville, Texas passed away on February 6, 2020 at Spanish Meadows surrounded by her loving family. She is preceded in death by her parents Jose Maria and Maria R. Vasquez; siblings Carlos Vasquez Sr., Cruz V. Arroyo and Alfredo Recio. Left to cherish her memory are her children Rosa Maria, Bernardino, and Jose Manuel; grandchildren Amanda and Nicolas; son in law Art; siblings Fredezinda, Carmen, and Jose Roque. Mom loved to do puzzles, to travel, and meet new people. She was unique and left a memorable impression wherever she went. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 1 to 9 PM with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Chapel service will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 10 AM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens. Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory-Flower Shop. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville. (956) 350-8485
Published in Brownsville Herald on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of L.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries