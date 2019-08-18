Brownsville Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darling-Mouser Funeral Home
945 Palm Blvd.
Brownsville, TX 78520
(956) 546-7111
Graveside service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Brownsville Hebrew Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Victor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence A. "Larry" Victor


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence A. "Larry" Victor Obituary
RANCHO VIEJO A. "Larry" Lawrence Victor passed away on Wednesday, the 14th of August 2019 in Brownsville, Texas at the age of eighty-six. He was born to his parents, Boris and Sonia Kotok Victor on the 16th of June 1933 in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Lawrence was a very proud, generous, and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. A role model to others, he was a successful entrepreneur and businessman. In his spare time, Lawrence enjoyed playing golf and later would travel abroad with the love of his life, Lynn, to the Czech Republic, Austria, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Portugal, and Spain, to name a few. He will be missed immensely by his family, friends, and all of those fortunate to have known him.

His devoted and loving wife of nearly sixty-five years, Lynn K. Victor, preceded him in death on the 6th of May 2019. Also preceding Lawrence in death are his parents, Boris and Sonia Victor; and his sister, Cecile Rodbart and her husband, Morris Rodbart.

Their children of whom they were very proud of Richard Victor (Laureen), David Victor (Barbara), and Elizabeth Elsby (David); brother-in-law, Edward Knaster (Sandi); nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, along with his nephew, Robert "Bobby" Rodbart (Tova) whom he was very close to, all survive him.

A graveside service will be held at the Brownsville Hebrew Cemetery today, Sunday, the 18th of August 2019 at four o'clock in the afternoon.

Memories of Lawrence may be shared at www.darlingmouser.com.

Personalized funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home at 945 Palm Boulevard in Brownsville, Texas 78520, (956) 546-7111.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home
Download Now