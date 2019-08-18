|
RANCHO VIEJO A. "Larry" Lawrence Victor passed away on Wednesday, the 14th of August 2019 in Brownsville, Texas at the age of eighty-six. He was born to his parents, Boris and Sonia Kotok Victor on the 16th of June 1933 in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Lawrence was a very proud, generous, and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. A role model to others, he was a successful entrepreneur and businessman. In his spare time, Lawrence enjoyed playing golf and later would travel abroad with the love of his life, Lynn, to the Czech Republic, Austria, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Portugal, and Spain, to name a few. He will be missed immensely by his family, friends, and all of those fortunate to have known him.
His devoted and loving wife of nearly sixty-five years, Lynn K. Victor, preceded him in death on the 6th of May 2019. Also preceding Lawrence in death are his parents, Boris and Sonia Victor; and his sister, Cecile Rodbart and her husband, Morris Rodbart.
Their children of whom they were very proud of Richard Victor (Laureen), David Victor (Barbara), and Elizabeth Elsby (David); brother-in-law, Edward Knaster (Sandi); nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, along with his nephew, Robert "Bobby" Rodbart (Tova) whom he was very close to, all survive him.
A graveside service will be held at the Brownsville Hebrew Cemetery today, Sunday, the 18th of August 2019 at four o'clock in the afternoon.
