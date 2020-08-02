Brownsville, Tx.- (Doolie) Lennie Lukardis Rule of Brownsville, Texas passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Doolie was born February 21, 1930 in McFadden, Texas to Leon Albert Ernst and Marvel Eugenia Hickman Ernst. Doolie married Dale B. (Budde) Rule on August 26, 1948 in San Perlita, Texas. They were married 60 years at the time of his passing in 2009. She was an artist and owned and operated Doolie's Paint Shack in Laguna Heights for many years.
Her greatest achievements were centered on God. She was a faithful member of New Life Pentecostal Church in Brownsville for 45 years. She counted it an extreme accomplishment that all her children serve the Lord.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale B. Rule; her parents, Leon Albert Ernst and Marvel Eugenia Hickman Ernst; and by her son-in-law, Scott McManus.
Doolie is survived by her children, her sons: Budde Deen Rule and wife Linda, Brooks Boyd Rule and wife Susan, and Bradley Dale Rule, and her daughter, Belinda Rule McManus; 8 grandchildren: Collette Hill and husband Rocky, Kevin Rule and wife Trelawny, Kelby Rule and wife Ketrina, Koby Rule and wife Amy, Keely Rule and wife Christy, Kaleb Rule and wife Kristin, Miranda Nicole Rule, and Lucas McManus and wife Nancy; 17 great-grandchildren, 15 great-great-grandchildren; by her sister, Jenie McCraw; and by her many loving friends from New Life Church who were like family.
The family will gather for a private graveside service where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband Budde.
Honored to serve as her pallbearers are her grandsons Kevin Rule, Kelby Rule, Koby Rule, Keely Rule, Kaleb Rule, and Lucas McManus.
Memories of Doolie may be shared at www.darlingmouser.com
