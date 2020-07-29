1/1
Leonel Munoz
1931 - 2020
Brownsville - Leonel Munoz was born December 16, 1931, in Roma Texas. He passed away from natural causes on July 24, 2020. Leonel completed active duty in the military army of the United States for twenty years. He did Vietnam service for the 5th U.S. army from February 01, 1970 to January 1971. He taught ROTC in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas for twenty-two years. He was a man of honor and dignity. His wife Helga Munoz and three sons Romeo Munoz, Tony Munoz, Leonel Munoz and brothers and sisters Irene Lozano, Rosa Maria Munoz, Eliseo Munoz, Baldemar Munoz, and Rogelio Munoz survive him. Leonel Munoz was a man of many accomplishments and achievements. He will be missed dearly.

Published in Brownsville Herald on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
