Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home
710 Ed Carey Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 423-3636
1942 - 2019
Dr. Leopoldo A. Coronado Obituary
Rancho Viejo, Texas A. Dr. Leopoldo Coronado Dr. Leopoldo A. Coronado passed on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the age of 76. He was the devoted and trusting husband of Suzanne Reynolds Coronado and loving father of Anna Coronado Vega and Laura Coronado. Fondly loved brother of Julia C. Bromley (Larry), Severa C. Cavazos (Jose Carlos), and Alejandro G. Coronado (Alma). Admired uncle of nephews, Enrique S. Coronado, III (Trinidad), Jose Carlos Cavazos, Jr. (Sandra), Arturo Hinojosa, Jr. (Monica) and nieces, Deborah E. Rodriguez (Robert), Diana Sandoval (Mark), Nelda Villanueva (Arian), Sylvia Malamon (Billy), Araceli Esparza (Phillip), and Tanya Cavazos.

Dr. Coronado was preceded in death by his mother, Marcelina C. Coronado and father, Enrique S. Coronado, Sr.; sisters, Augustina C. Hinojosa (Arturo) and Sylvia C. Garza (Jose Maria); brother, Enrique S. Coronado, Jr. (Elva) and nephews, Larry A. Bromley and Emilio S. Coronado.

Dr. Leopoldo Coronado was one of the first Mexican American's to graduate from the University of Texas in Austin. He later became a Professor with UTB Brownsville where he taught for over 35 years. He was a pillar of his community touching many lives, motivating and moving many to pursue educational advancement and secure a successful future. He will be remembered and dearly missed by many. Thank you for believing in us and supporting us with your advocacy and humanity!

A memorial service to honor Dr. Leopoldo will be held at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home, 7:00 PM, Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com

Memorial services and cremation have been entrusted to Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.
Published in Brownsville Herald on May 19, 2019
