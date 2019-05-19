Rancho Viejo, Texas A. Dr. Leopoldo Coronado Dr. Leopoldo A. Coronado passed on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the age of 76. He was the devoted and trusting husband of Suzanne Reynolds Coronado and loving father of Anna Coronado Vega and Laura Coronado. Fondly loved brother of Julia C. Bromley (Larry), Severa C. Cavazos (Jose Carlos), and Alejandro G. Coronado (Alma). Admired uncle of nephews, Enrique S. Coronado, III (Trinidad), Jose Carlos Cavazos, Jr. (Sandra), Arturo Hinojosa, Jr. (Monica) and nieces, Deborah E. Rodriguez (Robert), Diana Sandoval (Mark), Nelda Villanueva (Arian), Sylvia Malamon (Billy), Araceli Esparza (Phillip), and Tanya Cavazos.



Dr. Coronado was preceded in death by his mother, Marcelina C. Coronado and father, Enrique S. Coronado, Sr.; sisters, Augustina C. Hinojosa (Arturo) and Sylvia C. Garza (Jose Maria); brother, Enrique S. Coronado, Jr. (Elva) and nephews, Larry A. Bromley and Emilio S. Coronado.



Dr. Leopoldo Coronado was one of the first Mexican American's to graduate from the University of Texas in Austin. He later became a Professor with UTB Brownsville where he taught for over 35 years. He was a pillar of his community touching many lives, motivating and moving many to pursue educational advancement and secure a successful future. He will be remembered and dearly missed by many. Thank you for believing in us and supporting us with your advocacy and humanity!



A memorial service to honor Dr. Leopoldo will be held at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home, 7:00 PM, Tuesday, May 21, 2019.



