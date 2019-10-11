Brownsville Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darling-Mouser Funeral Home
945 Palm Blvd.
Brownsville, TX 78520
(956) 546-7111
Resources
More Obituaries for Leticia Barguiarena
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leticia Barguiarena


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leticia Barguiarena Obituary
Brownsville Leticia Barguiarena 66, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen with her family at her side.

Lety is survived by her loving mother, Rafaela "Lala" Jackson; her beloved husband of 25 years, Mike Travis; 3 cousins that were like her sisters: Christy Benton, Irasema (Tony) Diaz de Leon, and Imelda (Rafael) Mendez; along with numerous other cousins, extended family members, and friends.

The visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. and continue through 9:00 p.m. with the recitation of the rosary scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019, in the East Chapel at Darling-Mouser Funeral Home. The funeral Mass is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Our Lady Queen of the Universe, 1425 N. Sam Houston, San Benito, TX. Committal services will follow at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Family and friends are invited to view the obituary, sign the guestbook, and leave condolence messages for Lety's family at www.darlingmouser.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Darling-Mouser Funeral Home, 945 Palm Blvd., Brownsville, Texas 78520 and 956-546-7111.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leticia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home
Download Now