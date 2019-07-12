|
Edinburg Leticia Guadalupe Maldonado Leticia Guadalupe Maldonado, 55, went home to our Lord Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at McAllen Medical Center.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Guadalupe Navarro Sias.
Mrs. Maldonado is survived by her loving husband, Ruben Maldonado of Edinburg; and a sister, Hilda I. (Eustacio Hernandez) Morales of Minnesota.
Visitation was held from 5 to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. today, July 12, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Brownsville.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in Brownsville Herald on July 12, 2019