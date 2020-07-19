Brownsville- Lidia Araujo Lidia Araujo entered into eternal rest on July 12, 2020 at the age of eighty-two years old.
Lidia was born to Mr. Guadalupe Manzano and Maria Rodriguez Cisneros in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico in 1937. Lidia enjoyed spending time with family, cooking, word search, gardening and keeping up with news and weather. She was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her beloved husband of sixty-three years Ricardo Araujo and their six children Richard Araujo Jr., Javier Araujo (Chris), Sylvia Colorado (Carlos), Mike Araujo (Demi), David Araujo (Ana), Blanca Kornegay. Also, to treasure many memories are her siblings; Gilberto Manzano, Diodoro (Lolo) Manzano, Clotilde Silva, Maria Ruiz, Elvira Silva; eleven grandchildren; Jennifer, Cristina, Andrea, Elizabeth, Nicole, David Andrew, Carlos Paul, Emily, Robert Dawson, Lidia, Stephanie; three great-grandchildren and extended family members.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020 in the South Chapel of Treviño Funeral Home. Chapel service is scheduled 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 following the rite of committal to Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens.
As per Lidia's wishes, memorial contributions can be made, in memory of Lidia Araujo, to Alzheimer's Association
