Linda Marie Peters-Hills


1935 - 2019
Linda Marie Peters-Hills Obituary
BROWNSVILLE- Linda Marie Peters-Hills went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, the 8th of October 2019 at the age of eighty-four. She was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan on January 13, 1935.

Linda was an avid golfer and a long-time member of VICC in Brownsville as well as a long-time member of the choir at the First United Methodist Church. She also loved playing bridge.

She was the youngest of eight siblings who all preceded her in death, along with both her mother and father. Also preceding her in death were her husband, Dale Hills, and her son, Edward Zuhl.

She is survived by two children, Cynthia (Larry) Sanders of Merriam, KS and Susan (James) Bryant of Libertyville, IL; and four grandchildren Luke Sanders of Overland Park, KS, Lindsey (Drew) Harrison of Austin, TX, Amber Bryant of Boston, MA, and Christopher Bryant of Chicago, IL.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at First United Methodist Church tomorrow, Monday, the 21st of October 2019 at eleven o'clock in the morning.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to First United Methodist Church Music Ministry.

Memories of Linda may be shared at www.darlingmouser.com.

Personalized funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home at 945 Palm Boulevard in Brownsville, Texas 78520, (956) 546-7111.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Oct. 20, 2019
