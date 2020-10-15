1/1
Linda Marie (Gomez) Ramirez
1958 - 2020
Kyle, Texas Linda Marie Ramirez (Gomez) On October 12, 2020 at the age of 62, Linda Marie Ramirez of Kyle, Texas, entered the Heavenly Kingdom, surrounded by her loving family. Linda was born February 10, 1958 to Alejandro and Rosa Valenzuela Gomez in Brownsville, Texas.

She graduated from James Pace High School with the class of 1977 and her high school sweetheart, Alfonso "Poncho" Ramirez, III. They first met at Stell Middle School in 1971 and eventually married in 1980 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Brownsville.

Alfonso and Linda had a home where family and friends were always welcomed and often gathered for parties. Linda always enjoyed getting together with her sisters and friends to dance, play lotería, and loved to be social and have a good time. She was loved and cherished by all.

She was a wonderful mother and raised three wonderful children. Linda is survived by her husband of 40 years, Alfonso Ramirez, III; their children Celina Rollins, husband Brian Rollins; son Adam Ramirez and fiancé Roxanna Flores and son Andrew Ramirez. Additionally, she is survived by her grandson, Ethan Rollins. Surviving siblings are Rose Gomez Meade Aleman, Dolores Montemayor, Leticia Eads, Patricia Reilly and Hilda Castillo. Linda was predeceased by her parents Alejandro and Rosa Gomez, as well as twin brothers Alex Gomez Meade and Carlos Gomez Meade.

Funeral arrangements are being managed by Harrell Funeral Home of Kyle. www.harrellfuneralhomes.com

Published in Brownsville Herald on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harrell Funeral Home
1715 Kirby Ln
Kyle, TX 78640
(512) 268-8200
