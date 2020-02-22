|
|
Brownsville - Linda Rivera (Lewis) 66, a life-long resident of Brownsville, and daughter of Judge Harry Lewis and Jean Lewis of Brownsville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. She died after long-suffered health issues in the same hospital she was born in 66 years ago in 1953. Linda received a Bachelor of Science from Pan American College in Brownsville. She was teacher for Brownsville ISD since 1984, working at Oliveira Middle School with special needs students. Fluent in Spanish, Linda taught until her retirement in 2009. Linda was an avid fan of 1980's disco music and loved to dance. She is survived by her sister Leslie (Lewis) Scibienski of Lake McQueeney, Texas and brother Don Lewis from Austin, Texas. Linda leaves many special and loving friends in Brownsville, including her very dear friend and companion for over 30 years, Herberto "Herb" Rivera. A Mass of Remembrance will be held in Linda's honor at St. Mary's Catholic Church Saturday, February 22 at 5:30 PM and Sunday, February 23, at 9 A.M. Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Feb. 22, 2020