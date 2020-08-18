1/
Lisa Marina Moreno Rodriguez
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Original Downtown Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc. - San Benito
395 South Sam Houston
San Benito, TX 78586
956-399-1331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved