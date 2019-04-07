BROWNSVILLE, TX. A. Louise Harmer 76, of Brownsville, Texas, previously from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, April 04, 2019, at Valley Regional Medical Center.



Hers is a life well lived. She enjoyed a full life devoted to helping others especially children who she fondly called them all "her kids." She was a registered nurse who went on and obtained her Master's Degree as a pediatric nurse practitioner and worked many years in both Pennsylvania and Texas. She was also an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary for the Chalfont Fire Department in Chalfont, Pennsylvania. Before moving to Texas with her husband, the two of them enjoyed many years of traveling the world before retiring to Texas to enjoy the warmth and hospitality it brought them.



Louise was predeceased in death by her loving husband, John T. Harmer, on March 22, 2019; her parents, James and Adeline Keogh; son-in-law, John F. Adams, Jr.; and by the father of her grandchildren, William J. Ellingham III.



Surviving her is her daughter, Louise Ann Adams; granddaughter, Melanie Abshire; grandson, William Ellingham; brother, James (Pauline) Keogh of Pennsylvania and their children. She is survived by her three great-grandchildren Heath, Angel, and Aiden.



A visitation will be held at Mary, Mother of the Church, 1914 Barnard Road, Brownsville, Texas 78520 on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. A recitation of the Holy Rosary is to follow at 12:00 P.M. and a Memorial Mass will commence thereafter beginning at 1:00 P.M. All local services will conclude at the church and Mr. and Mrs. Harmer will be laid to rest at a later date in Pennsylvania.



