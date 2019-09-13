|
San Antonio, Texas Louise V. Jennings 90, Louise V. Jennings, 90, passed away on September 11, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born in May of 1929 in Edinburg, Texas to Frank Mettlach and Amelia "Mollie" Mettlach. Louise was very proud of her children and grandchildren. She had a very special part in each of their lives. She retired after 39 years of working with the Southwestern Bell Telephone service/AT&T. Louise was an avid Spurs fan and never missed a game. Through the years she was very active in volunteering in many organizations, which included, Holy Spirit Catholic Church in San Antonio and The Telephone Pioneers. She is survived by her children, Linda Meier Humphreys (Ron), Richard "Dickie" Meier (Linda K.), Debra A. Jackson (Van R.III), R.C. "Bob" Meier (Liz), Craig L. Jennings (Diana); grandchildren, Ronnie Humphreys Jr., Ashley Karpinski (Keith), Stephen Meier, Van R. Jackson IV, Neil David Jackson (Danielle), Derek Meier, Brandon Meier, James Cardenas (Cody); 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Leona Klaus and numerous family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be held at Castle Ridge Mortuary on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 3:00 p.m. Inurnment will take place at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission, TX.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Sept. 13, 2019