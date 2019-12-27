|
|
* E. Luis Villarreal 83, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in Brownsville, Texas. Luis was an employee at Levis Strauss for 32 years and retired in 1998. He was a loving father, husband, and a great provider for his family. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with his family and friends, and working around the house.
Luis is preceded in death by his father Francisco Villarreal and mother Margarita Guerrero. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 46 years of marriage Rebecca R. Villarreal, son Luis R. Villarreal, brothers: Francisco (Manuela) Villarreal and Miguel (Gloria) Villarreal, sister Yolanda (Gerardo) Moreno, and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Visitation will begin Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 10:00 pm with a prayer service at 7:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. Chapel Service on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista followed by a committal service to Buena Vista Burial Park.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provide.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Dec. 27, 2019