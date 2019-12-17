|
|
* Luis M. Lopez 78, entered into eternal rest on December 13, 2019, to join his Lord and Savior in heaven. Luis was a devoted husband, father, grandfather great grandfather, and brother. He worked for the Brownsville Navigation District for 19 years as a courier and was a self-employed businessman operating Nancy's Delight Mexican Candy for over 15 years and Louie's Taco Village for 5 years.
He is preceded in death: Father Librado Lopez, Sr., Mother Maria Luisa Mulet Lopez, Sister, Yolanda Lopez, Brother, Librado Lopez Jr., daughter Nelda Garza and daughter in law Marina Bernal Lopez.
Survived by: Wife, Ninfa Salinas Lopez, Children Luis Lopez Jr. (Denise), David Lopez, Norma Lopez, granddaughters Nancy and Natalie Garza, grandsons Johnathan Lopez and Ramiro Garza III. Sisters Aurora Lopez, Paula Rubalcava (Silverio), Irma Lopez and Oralia Garcia.
Pallbearers: Luis Lopez Jr., David Lopez, Jonathan Lopez, Raul Tijerina, Victor Betancourt, Mario Davila,
Honorary Pallbearers: Norma Lopez, Nancy Garza, Silverio Rubalcava, Juan Jose Avalos, Heriberto Rangel, Primitivo Garcia, and Ramiro Garza Jr.
Visitation will begin Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer service at 7:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. Chapel Service on Thursday December 19, 2019 at 10:00 am in Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista followed by a committal service to Buena Vista Burial Park.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 Mc Davitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Dec. 17, 2019