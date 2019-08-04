Home

Luz B. (Bracamonte) Bowen


1928 - 2019
Austin B. Luz Bowen (Bracamonte) 90, Luz B. Bowen, 90 years of age from Austin, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019. The family will be accepting guests at Cook Walden Forest Oaks Funeral Home from 5:00pm-7:00pm on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Funeral services will be held at Cook Walden Forest Oaks Chapel on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 10:00am with interment following at Cook Walden Forest Oaks Memorial Park. For the full obituary go to www.Cookwalden forestoaks.com.
