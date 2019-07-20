BROWNSVILLE F. Lynda Scardino , our loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and best friend, passed away on Wednesday, the 17th of July 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family at the age of fifty-nine.



Lynda was a nurse's assistant at a behavioral health facility in Houston for years; a fisherman on a commercial fishing boat in the Bering Sea in Dutch Harbor, Alaska; a legal secretary, a substitute teacher in Brownsville and a valued employee at Jake's Restaurant on South Padre Island-but, she is best remembered for her big heart, her love of life and the outdoors, and her compassion for animals, especially her pet cat, Monkey Lee. Lynda always brightened every event with her positive energy and outlook on life; her humorous observations and comments; and her happy laughter. In short, Lynda was always joyful and appreciated her blessings from God daily. Lynda grew up with old school virtues such as respect for parents, thinking of others first, loyalty towards her friends, togetherness with her three sisters-through the sharing, laughter, kidding, agreements, disagreements and doing things together as sisters. She left Seattle, Washington to help care for her mother for several years after her mother suffered a severe stroke; and as her father grew older, she helped care for and enjoyed cooking meals for him-until almost her very end. Lynda believed in doing what was right and she knew it was right to help care for her parents. Lynda cherished her son Eric and loved him unconditionally-along with Eric's three children, Sabrina, E. J. and Alex and grandson, Jeriah. She was proud of and loved her niece and nephew, Megan and William Rountree. Not surprisingly, those close to Lynda learned to smile and laugh a little more by just being around Lynda. She will be greatly missed by many but she blessed all of us who were a part of her life.



Lynda was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Reney Frausto.



She is survived by her son, Eric Lee Pineda of Austin, Texas; grandchildren Sabrina, Eric, Jr. (EJ), and Alex Pineda of Houston, Texas; great-grandson, Jeriah Pineda of Houston, Texas; father, Jimmy Frausto; sisters Diana Frausto, Cynthia Rountree (Bill), and Neissa Neleen Frausto; and by nieces and nephews Megan E. Rountree of Costa Mesa, California and William C. Rountree IV of San Antonio, Texas.



Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, the 21st of July 2019 between the hours of five o'clock and nine o'clock at night, with a recitation of the holy rosary to be held at seven o'clock Sunday evening within the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home.



A gathering will take place at ten o'clock in the morning on Monday, the 22nd of July 2019 at Darling-Mouser Funeral Home. The interment will immediately follow, via escorted funeral cortege, to Buena Vista Burial Park.



Memories of Lynda may be shared at www.darlingmouser.com.



Published in Brownsville Herald on July 20, 2019